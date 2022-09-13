Does a hearty breakfast help you lose weight? Understand

Despite the well-known diet strategy that consuming the most daily calories at breakfast optimizes weight lossburning calories more efficiently and quickly, new study published on Friday, 9, in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism reveals that whether a person eats their biggest meal early in the morning or in the evening does not affect the way their body metabolizes calories. That is, there are no differences in energy expenditure and calories are burned in the same way.

However, according to research, people who ate more in the morning reported feeling less hungry throughout the day, which could help with weight loss due to greater daily satiety.

For the study, researchers at Aberdeen University in Scotland recruited 16 men and 14 women healthy, aged around 50 years, who were overweight or obese to have their diet controlled and metabolism evaluated over a period of time. Each participant was randomly assigned to eat a loaded diet in the morning or evening for four weeks. The diets were isocaloric, with a balanced balance of 30% protein, 35% carbohydrates and 35% fat.

“There are a lot of myths surrounding when to eat and how it can influence body weight or health. This was largely driven by the field of circadian rhythm. But we in the field of nutrition wonder how this could be possible. Where would the energy go? We decided to take a closer look at how time of day interacts with metabolism.” Science Daily.

During the diet, participants in one group ate 45% of their daily calories at the first meal of the day, while the other group consumed the same amount at dinner. After the four weeks, the researchers found that energy expenditure and total weight loss were the same for both diets. Subjects in the hearty breakfast group lost 3.33 pounds over the four weeks, while participants on the nightly heavy diet lost 3.38 pounds.

Another point analyzed was in relation to appetite. “Participants reported that their appetites were better controlled on days when they ate a larger breakfast and felt full for the rest of the day,” Alexandra said, which in her opinion can be quite helpful in a “real world” setting. ”, compared to the research scenario they were working on.

“No differences in total daily energy expenditure or resting metabolic rate related to calorie distribution time and no difference in weight loss were demonstrated. Participants who consumed the loaded diet in the morning reported significantly less hunger. Thus, morning load intake (big breakfast) may aid adherence to the weight loss regimen through greater appetite suppression. Cell Metabolism.

A limitation of the study is that it was conducted under free-living conditions and not in the laboratory. In addition, certain metabolic measures were only available after breakfast and not after dinner.

according to Science Dailythe University of Aberdeen researcher believes this type of experiment can be applied to the study of intermittent fasting – also called time-restricted eating – to help determine the best time of day for people following this type of diet to consume. your calories.

In this way, the researchers intend to extend the research to analyze how the time of day affects metabolism. According to the researcher, it is possible that these individuals have different metabolic responses due to the interruption of their circadian rhythms, which are the mechanisms by which the body’s organism regulates itself between day and night. / With international agencies