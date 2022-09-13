Below, check out all the credit cards that Inter offers, and if they really don’t charge an annual fee from their users.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Many Brazilians wish to have a credit card. And Inter, for example, does not charge an annual fee for any of its cards. In addition, credit cards have numerous advantages that can help you a lot. Below, check out all the credit cards that Inter offer, and if all of them really do not charge an annual fee.

Does Inter credit card have an annual fee?

In short, the credit card annuity is a fee that is charged on a recurring basis by banking institutions. The justification is that the amount must cover the maintenance of some benefits offered on the card.

However, at Inter, it is possible to have the value of the annuity zero, regardless of your expenses. Also, the cards are international. So, you can buy from anywhere in the world, online or physically, without any problem.

What types of cards are offered and without an annual fee?

Mastercard offers several types of Inter credit cards with no annual fee. In general, each category has clear criteria for obtaining it, as well as offering special benefits. Below, check out the details.

Mastercard Gold Card

It is one of the most popular categories on the market. It has several benefits that are best suited for people who love to shop. At Inter, the Gold card is the orange one.

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

To achieve the same, you do not need to prove a minimum income, just open a digital account at Inter. In addition, customers have access to a 0.25% cashback on all purchases made with the card. The card also has no annual fee, and the customer can make national and international physical and online purchases.

Mastercard Platinum Card

It is an intermediate category, and it is suitable for those who like to travel. In addition, the card offers 0.5% cash back on all purchases. To gain access to the card, it is necessary to comply with these rules:

Have investments in Inter from R$50 thousand;

Earn or bring your salary from R$6 thousand net to Inter;

Have spent R$5,000 or more on the last 4 Gold Inter card invoices.

Mastercard Black Card

This is one of the most desired, as it offers the best advantages on the market. The cashback available with each purchase is 1%. To have a black card with no annual fee, you must:

Have an investment portfolio between BRL 250,000 and BRL 1 million;

Participate in an investment community with R$ 2 million invested;

Each of the last 4 invoices on your Inter card over R$7,000;

Making a real estate financing, home equity, financing your construction or bringing your contract via portability to Inter;

Hiring a payroll loan from R$100,000.00;

Make an annual subscription to Duo Gourmet.

Prepaid card

Finally, the Mastercard prepaid card can be used in different situations. However, the most common are uses in international travel. This is said because it is safer to have money on a card than in hand.

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

It operates like a debit card. To use the same, it is necessary to make a financial recharge to use it. However, it is not necessary to have an open account to use it.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Imagen: Manop Boonpeng / Shutterstock.com