“Don’t pass the ball to Lewandowski”

For the third year in a row, Bayern and Barcelona face each other in the Champions League and the review that has taken over the German dressing room is about the ex. Lewandowski, who switched from Munich’s red to Barça’s blue, faces the former club for the first time since his departure in July this year.

In a formal press conference on the eve of the confrontation, Thomas Müller confided to journalists that he is being made fun of by Mané, because of Lewandowski. “Mané has been telling me for 10 days to be careful and not accidentally touch the ball to Lewandowski,” said the German, jokingly. “We have to play our game and tomorrow and not focus too much on Lewy.”

Bayern’s historic duo, now on opposite sides, Müller praised his former strike partner, but tried to highlight his current colleagues. “Our connection on the pitch has developed over the years. But now we have a lot of flexible players up front and we don’t have that fixed man. Rivals don’t know who the fixed striker is, but we have to make it work,” he said.

Current FIFA World Player of the Year, Lewa left Bayern after seven seasons and an astounding goal average – 344 goals in 375 games for the Bavarians. He landed in Barcelona with the seal of eight Bundesliga titles in a row – being top scorer in seven-plus of the 2019-20 Champions League.

It was in this edition, including, the historic 8-2 rout, applied by Bayern over Barça, in the round of 16 at Estádio da Luz, a unique game due to the pandemic. Lewa was on the field for the German team and scored one of the goals. Last season, Bayern and Barça met already in the group stage. Happy ending for Bayern, who won both matches 3-0. In the first round, at Camp Nou, two from Lewandowski. Barcelona finished third in group E and played in the Europa League.

Lewandowski and Müller are Bayern Munich’s two top scorers in the history of the Champions League. The Pole scored 65 goals, while the German scored 50 times. Throughout Bayern’s history, they also share the podium, but both behind another Müller: Gerd Müller, who has 554 goals – Lewa has 344 and Thomas Müller, 228.

Bayern and Barcelona face each other for the second round of group C of the Champions League, at 16:00 GMT, at the Allianz Arena. Will the ex law punish Bayern?