Dorival changes strategy and decides to climb Flamengo’s hangers against São Paulo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Coach had spared Thiago Maia and Gabriel Barbosa in Libertadores, but will do different in the Copa do Brasil

After the 4-0 over Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), Dorival Júnior decided to preserve the athletes hanging on in the return clash of the Libertadores da América semifinal. On that occasion, Thiago Maia and Gabriel Barbosa were spared at Flamengo. The coach, however, will change the strategy in the Copa do Brasil, against São Paulo.

Flamengo won 3-1 against Tricolor Paulista, in the semifinals of the national knockout tournament. Even so, Dorival decided that he will use the three athletes hanging with two yellow cards: João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel Barbosa, at the risk of losing them in the Copa do Brasil decision, if Fla confirms the classification.

What helps Dorival Júnior to climb them is the fact that the final of the national knockout tournament is “round trip“, that is, clashes at the opponent’s house and at Maracanã – if Flamengo is in the decision, obviously. In Libertadores, it’s a unique game, played in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on October 29.

If Thiago Maia and Gabigol were yellow carded in the semifinal return duel, Flamengo would lose the players in the grand final against Athletico-PR. In an eventual decision of the Copa do Brasil, on the other hand, the suspended athletes, if they are yellowed against São Paulo, will still be available in the second confrontation of the final.

The three athletes hanging, including, are quoted to start the match against São Paulo. Dorival plans to name the following team: Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes and De Arrascaeta; Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Pedro. The definition of the team, however, will come out after training this Tuesday (13), which will start at 10 am (Brasilia time), at Ninho do Urubu’s CT.

Flamengo and São Paulo enter the field at 21:45 (Brasília time) on Wednesday (14). The duel will be played at Maracanã, as mentioned, for the return match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. In the other draw, Corinthians and Fluminense face each other at 8 pm (Brasília time) on Thursday (15), at Neo Química Arena. The first match between the teams ended 2-2.