Drinking tea will help lower risk of death, study finds

O tea, in its various flavors and preparations, is one of the most consumed beverages in the world. In this case, part of this acceptance of the preparation comes from its taste, but also from the cultural factor and care with the health. After all, they contribute a lot to the prevention and combat of some diseases, not to mention that studies show that drinking tea can reduce risk of death.

How teas help with quality of life

In general, the vast majority of teas in their traditional and simple preparations are very beneficial to health. In addition, its contributions are for the most diverse areas of the human body, depending on which herb, grain or leaves are used for the preparation.

For example, mate tea has an important antioxidant action that reduces the chances of cancer. Chamomile tea helps in maintaining mental health by increasing the feeling of well-being and relaxation, which are essential for human life. There are also fennel, mint and other teas that help with digestion.

However, what this journal study Annals of Internal Medicine shows is that consumption of any tea can help with the longevity factor. Among the benefits that result in this longer life, is the reduction of the chances of developing cancer, cardiovascular diseases and degenerative diseases.

Two cups of tea a day can help you live longer!

According to the study, it is not necessary to consume an absurd amount of tea to have a better quality of life. In fact, about a cup or two of tea a day is enough to reduce your risk of death by between 9% and 13%.

Even though these analyzes are more directed towards the consumption of green tea, there is also the explanation that any tea ends up improving health. Thus, it is understood that ingesting this delicious and versatile drink can be much more than a pleasure, but an investment for long-term health.

