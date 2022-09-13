Drugovich explains choice for Aston Martin: “I hope I have a chance in F1” – Formula 1 News

FELIPE DRUGOVICH IS F2 CHAMPION #DrugoDay | briefing

Aston Martin officially announced the hiring of Brazilian Felipe Drugovich this Monday (12). The Formula 2 champion will be the first driver in the British team’s Driver Development Programme. As anticipated by BIG PRIZEFelipe will be the team’s reserve driver for 2023, but should debut this year in the first free practice in Abu Dhabi, taking over the car of Canadian Lance Stroll.

Not getting an opportunity to start a Formula 1 team in 2022, Drugovich celebrated his signing with Aston Martin. The Paraná native said the deal caps an excellent season and said he hopes his role in Gaydon’s team will help him get an opportunity to race in the top motorsport category soon.

“Becoming a member of the AMF1 Driver Development Program is a fantastic opportunity for me — and it only adds to what has already been an extremely enjoyable and successful 2022 season. Winning Formula 2 has long been considered the best starting point for a career in Formula 1, and seeing my role in AMF1 gives me all the tools to take that crucial next step,” said Drugovich.

Felipe Drugovich with Lawrence Stroll (Photo: Disclosure / Aston Martin)

“For me, 2023 will be a learning curve: I will work with a Formula 1 team, but my main goal will be to learn and develop as a driver”,’ he warned. “I hope this gives me the opportunity to race in Formula 1 in the near future.”

According to the British magazine autosportFelipe’s debut for Aston Martin was expected to take place at the São Paulo GP, in front of the local audience at Interlagos, but, as the weekend will have an edition of the sprint race, which reduces the free practice period at the end week, the idea was postponed to the end of the championship, in Abu Dhabi.

For 2023, Aston Martin has already defined the starting lineup of drivers. Canadian Lance Stroll, son of chief executive Lawrence, will be retained and will be joined by Spanish two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who arrives from Alpine to replace four-time German champion Sebastian Vettel, who will leave the sport at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

