Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro has already arrived on Xiaomi mobiles

In the announcement of the new iPhone 14 line, Apple also revealed the iPhone 14 Pro with a new cutout (notch) on the screen. Called Dynamic Island, it now has a “pill” format and carries extra functions, such as displaying information that can become a pop-up in the front camera region. Because this new function has just been copied for Android users as well.

Developed by the Mi Theme Developers team, the feature was made available on Xiaomi smartphones, but it can certainly still arrive on other models from different manufacturers. The distribution is not official by the company, but it demonstrates, once again, the ease of Android in introducing new tools.

Dynamic Island Style Notifications / Now Playing on Xiaomi MIUI. Mi Theme Developers never disappoint ?? pic.twitter.com/ImHmbkRZnb — Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) September 11, 2022

In a demo video, you can see the tool working with a music widget. In the case of the Android smartphone in question, it is located right next to the selfie camera, which is in a hole in the upper left corner.

still needs to be approved

According to Vaibhav Jain of TechDroider, the tool in question would have been made available only in the Chinese language under the name Grumpy UI. That is, it is a de facto theme that can “hide” the selfie camera when the function is in use.

According to the developers, the theme itself is still under development and is undergoing a review by Xiaomi. The expectation is that it will be approved and made available on the MIUI Themes store, but there is still no official forecast for this to happen.