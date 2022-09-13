Ecuadorian castle? Newspaper reveals audio of athlete admitting fake ID

The controversy involving the side Byron Castillo, of the Ecuador national team, remains far from an end. Today, the English newspaper “Daily Mail” published a report where the athlete allegedly confesses his nationality and his date of birth in a different response to that alleged by the Ecuadorians.

In the audio attributed to the athlete (listen below), he says that he was born in Temuco, Colombia, in 1995. In Castillo’s documents, however, the information is that the birth was in General Villamil, Ecuador, in the year of 1998

If the irregularity is confirmed, Ecuador could be out of the World Cup for losing points in the South American Qualifiers, and Chile would inherit the spot for the Qatar World Cup. La Roja has been trying since May to prove that the player acted illegally. In the month of June, FIFA gave the Ecuadorians right.

Also according to information from the “Daily Mail”, the conversation was recorded in an interview in 2018, in an investigation by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF).

The portal also revealed images of what were supposed to be the birth certificate of castle, in addition to the player’s baptism record. In other words, if the irregularity was proven, the FEF would have covered up the falsifications.

DailyMail from England: Ecuador could be expelled from the next World Cup. Report includes audio where Byron Castillo recognized he had a false banknote and was born in Colombia. The English language uses false passports, multiple identities and concealmentpic.twitter.com/w5qM07EXYA — Chilean Premier League (@AbranCancha8) September 12, 2022

Understand part of the conversation:

Investigator: You, exactly, when were you born?

Byron Castillo: In 1995.

Investigator: And in the ID, what year is it?

Byron Castillo: 1998

Investigator: Your real names, what are they?

Byron Castillo: Byron Javier.

Investigator: Byron Javier?

Byron Castillo: Castillo Segura.

Investigator: Castillo Segura. OK. How many brothers are there?

Byron Castillo: Two.

Investigator: You’re?

Byron Castillo: A sister.

Investigator: Nobody else?

Byron Castillo: Nobody.

Byron or Bayron?

In defense of the allegations, Ecuador alleges that Byron Castillo had a brother named Bayron Castillo. This one, yes, would have been born in Temuco, but the supposed speech of the player in the audio indicates that the athlete does not have a brother, but only a sister. In the documents revealed by the “Daily Mail”, the name of Bayron Castillo is the only one that appears.

Byron Castillo during a match between Ecuador and Argentina Image: Jose Jacome – Pool/Getty Images

Later this week, Byron Castillo will testify at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and will speak on the subject for the first time since the investigation began.

If the governing body of football proves Ecuador right once again, Chile may appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and the answer may only take place in November, on the eve of the World Cup.

The Chilean federation is represented by the Brazilian Eduardo Carlezzo, who claimed to know about the existence of the audio, but had not heard it until today. The lawyer stated that he will present the content to FIFA before Thursday, the date of the athlete’s testimony.

“We knew that this audio existed because it was clearly mentioned in official documents in Ecuador, but we were unaware of its content. The recording validates everything we have said since the beginning of this case. Clearly, this now needs to be presented as evidence to the FIFA Appeals Committee before Thursday’s hearing”, declared Eduardo Carlezzo.

remember the case

The Chileans have filed a lawsuit with the football governing body after documents indicate that Byron Castillo may have falsified certificates that would prove that the player was born in Colombia. FIFA is reviewing the records to give a ruling on the case.

– Matches for Ecuador: on September 2, 2021, Byron Castillo debuted with the La Tri shirt and participated in the 90 minutes in a game valid for the World Cup Qualifiers against Paraguay. In all, the winger participated in eight games in the tournament, including two against Chile. He was called up by coach Gustavo Alfaro after he stood out for Barcelona de Guayaquil.

– Accusation of forgery of documents: in early May 2022, Chile filed a lawsuit with FIFA alleging alleged falsification of documents related to player Byron Castillo. According to the accusers, the athlete would have been born in Colombia and would have falsified his age.

– Opening of the investigation: On May 11, FIFA decided to open an investigation to investigate the complaint made by Chile. The possible conviction would cause Ecuador to lose the points earned in the eight matches in which Byron Castillo was selected. With that, Chile could surpass La Tri in the classification and go straight to the World Cup.

– Ecuador’s response: without delving into the case, the Ecuadorian Football Federation told FIFA that there was no irregularity in the full-back’s documentation and that there was no reason for punishments.

– Documents in play: the Spanish newspaper “Marca” managed to gain access to documents, already in the possession of FIFA, which prove that a person with the name of Bayron Javier Castillo Segurawho would be Byron David’s older brother, would have been baptized in 1995 in the Diocese of Tumaco, Colombia.

A second document, presented by the Ecuadorians, refers to the registration of Byron David Castillo Segurain 1998, in General Villamil, also known as Playas, in Ecuador.

– Defense claim: Ecuador claims that Byron David Castillo Segura had an older brother born as Bayron Javier Castillo Segura, but that he died. Furthermore, the defense says that both were born in different countries.

– Lawyer to attack: Eduardo Carlezzo, a defense attorney for the National Association of Professional Football of Chile (ANFP), denied that Byron Castillo had a brother born in Colombia and claimed to have evidence about Ecuador’s fraud.