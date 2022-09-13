Edimar is threatened with death on the social network and files a complaint at the police station | Vasco

The left-back Edimar, from Vasco, and his wife, registered a police report, this Monday (12), for suffering death threats on social networks. The messages contained images of weapons and mentioned the couple’s daughters, stating that they would wait for the children at the school door.

“I’m going to kill your family because of your son of a bitch husband… I’m going to kill you and your daughters. This Edimar is a useless ass, he deserves to die and you’re going too. I’m going to torture you your f… I’m going to leave him and you see me strangling your daughter. I will quarter you, you p… I will be waiting for your daughters at the school door”, wrote the accused.

The threats were made through various profiles on Instagram and had been happening since last month, but last Sunday (11), after Vasco’s defeat to Grêmio, a photo of a gun was sent and that it would go to the door of the school of daughters. The prints of the messages were presented in the Occurrence Bulletin, as well as the photo of the accused. Vasco posted an official note in support of the player.

“Vasco da Gama strongly repudiates the threats suffered by the side Edimar and his family through social networks in recent weeks. The club reinforces its commitment to the fight against all types of violence and informs that it is giving all the necessary support to the athlete – wrote the Vasco”.