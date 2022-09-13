Edimar is threatened with death on the social network and files a complaint at the police station | Vasco

“I’m going to kill your family because of your son of a bitch husband… I’m going to kill you and your daughters. This Edimar is a useless ass, he deserves to die and you’re going too. I’m going to torture you your f… I’m going to leave him and you see me strangling your daughter. I will quarter you, you p… I will be waiting for your daughters at the school door”, wrote the accused.
The threats were made through various profiles on Instagram and had been happening since last month, but last Sunday (11), after Vasco’s defeat to Grêmio, a photo of a gun was sent and that it would go to the door of the school of daughters. The prints of the messages were presented in the Occurrence Bulletin, as well as the photo of the accused. Vasco posted an official note in support of the player.
“Vasco da Gama strongly repudiates the threats suffered by the side Edimar and his family through social networks in recent weeks. The club reinforces its commitment to the fight against all types of violence and informs that it is giving all the necessary support to the athlete – wrote the Vasco”.
The case was forwarded to the Legal Department and the competent authorities, which have already started the criminal investigation process to identify those responsible.
Vasco returns to play next Friday (16), against Náutico, in São Januário. All tickets are sold out. The team is going through a delicate phase in Serie B. In 4th position, Cruz-Maltino has 45 points, one less than Londrina.