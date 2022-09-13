Eduardo Costa mentions the break with Leonardo again and opens the game about the end of the partnership: “There were differences…”

Eduardo Costa and Leonardo have had a successful partnership for years. The project ‘Cabaret‘ sold out shows around the Brazil and to this day fans don’t understand the end of the project overnight. Costa has already given reports about the breakup and made it clear that he does not hold any kind of resentment against his former co-worker.

In a recent interview with the program Odair Earththe voice of ‘Violin’s love spoke one more about the breakup, explained that he left the Talismã record company and that he is now dedicated to a new company. It is worth remembering that the organization is managed by singer Leonardo and businessman Willian Passarinho and has artists such as Zé Felipe and Valeria Barros.

“I always worked so hard at Luck charm how much here. THE Luck charm it was a company that was wonderful in my life. For 13 years we did a beautiful job, it was top, I am very grateful to everyone at Talismã”, began the sertanejo praising the old company. In the reports, Costa stated that the decision to leave was not made overnight.

“But I’ve wanted to leave for a while, even a little before the project came into existence. Cabaret, I already had this idea. In the pandemic there was no way, that’s when I said ‘now is the right time to leave’. A lot of people think there was a fight, problems… ”, she said. “Did not have argumenthad divergences of opinion, always had”., he finished.