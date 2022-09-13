Eduardo to Ivete: ‘Only those who have armed security don’t need a gun’ – Politica

Eduardo stated that in the ‘real world’ the ‘security of our families are the Brazilians themselves’ (photo: Federal Senate/Reproduction Social Networks/Reproduction)

After singer Ivete Sangalo made an anti-gun speech during a concert at Rock In Rio, on Sunday (11/9), the son “03” of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL), criticized the singer. . For him, “only those who carry armed security do not need weapons”.

On social media, Eduardo recorded a video about the singer’s statement. During the presentation, Ivete spoke against weapons, an agenda defended by him and the president.

“We don’t need a gun, we need love. Throw your weapons there. God doesn’t believe in violence, he believes in love,” said the singer.

In response, Eduardo stated that in the “real world” those who provide “security for our families are the Brazilians themselves”.

“I wanted to ask Ivete Sangalo an honest question, without any kind of passion or political intentions. What would be the solution that she would give to this woman?”, said Eduardo when showing a video where a lady is robbed and defends herself with the use of a weapon. “God spoke of love, but God knew that only a sword puts a bad man in a place he deserves,” he continued.

Still for Eduardo, being “Christ is not being a lamb ready to go to the slaughter, to be in the hands of a bandit no”.