Elizabeth II’s coffin was made over 30 years ago and is made from rare material

London funeral company Leverton and Sons, responsible for the royal funeral, does not know when or who produced the product

Coffin is made of English oak



The British begin to say goodbye this Monday, 12, to the Queen Elizabeth II. In a procession drawn by the King Charles III, the coffin left the Palace of Holyroodhose to St Giles Cathedral. The schedule of tributes will continue until the morning of September 19, when the monarch’s funeral will take place, who will not be buried, but placed in a chamber. Although the queen will be exposed until Monday, the public will not be able to see her face, as the coffin will be closed and covered with the flag and royal insignia. According to the newspaper The Times, the coffin used was manufactured more than 30 years ago and made of English oak and lined with lead, which leaves it airtight, like that of her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. The London funeral company Leverton and Sons, responsible for the royal funeral, explained to the British newspaper four years ago that it did not know when or who produced the two coffins, which were given to them when they started work in 1991 to the royal family. “It’s English oak, which is very hard to find” and very expensive, explained its manager, Andrew Leverton at the time. The brass handles are specifically designed for royal coffins, as is the lid, which bears the insignia of the monarchy. “It’s not something that can be done in a day,” Leverton told The Times. The royal standard, the emblem of the monarchy that was traditionally raised over Buckingham, Sandrigham or Windsor when the Queen was present, will cover her coffin. Also placed in the coffin will be the scepter and the orb, a terrestrial globe with a cross symbolizing the Christian world on top.

*With information from AFP