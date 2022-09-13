Elizabeth, Thatcher and Lady Di were enemies? Find out if this is true

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, has reverberated around the world. Her reign — the longest in history — lasted seven decades and went through the Cold War, successive crises, in and out of the European Union and faced a global pandemic. Much is said about the Queen’s relationship with English Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana, but were they really enemies?

The trajectory of the monarch and the British Royal Family, with its dramas and controversies, is exposed in the series “The Crown”, launched in 2016 by Netflix, which is expected to win a fifth season later this year (the sixth and final is already in production phase).

The events recounted on screen, however, do not necessarily correspond to historical reality, even though they involve non-fictional characters. Members of Buckingham Palace have even asked Netflix to insert a kind of alert before the episodes.

Were Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher really enemies?

Much is said about Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister who served from 1979 to 1990, and Queen Elizabeth II. Apparently, the exchanges between the two always took place in the formal sphere, in a tense and conflicting way. Despite this, the deference that existed in the coexistence between them was notorious. Monarchs need to work together with the government and consent to the policies implemented, ensuring fluid communication between them.

Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990. During her 11 years in government, the “Iron Lady”, as she was known, faced strong opposition from the opposition and fought the Falklands War (1982) — an archipelago located in South America — against Argentina.

Elizabeth’s relationship with Margaret Thatcher, her eighth prime minister, was known as difficult – what Thatcher described as “sexist”. For the Iron Lady, the queen was a strong woman full of right actions, but a “story about quarrels between ‘two powerful women’ was too good not to invent”, as she wrote in her autobiography.

While Thatcher and the Queen were the closest in age, Thatcher kept their meetings strictly professional, formal and notoriously rigid. She also saw her annual visits to the royal house at Balmoral as an interruption of her work. But despite this, Thatcher is said to have been incredibly respectful of the Queen and eventually became her longest-serving prime minister.

Over the years, the relationship between the two has softened. Just 15 days after Thatcher’s resignation in 1990, the Queen bestowed on her the honor of the Order of Merit. Thatcher’s funeral in 2013 was the first funeral for a prime minister to be attended by the queen since Winston Churchill.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd

1 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II on her parents’ lap in 1926 image PA Images via Getty Images two / 32 Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940 Getty Images 3 / 32 Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother. Keystone/Getty Images 4 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953 Getty Images 5 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953 Getty Images 6 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953 Getty Images 7 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953 Getty Images 8 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953 Getty Images 9 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953 Getty Images 10 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on 2 June 1953 Getty Images 11 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II in portrait, 1955 Getty Images 12 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in April 1969 Getty Images 13 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969 Getty Images 14 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970 Getty Images 15 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland, 1979 Getty Images 16 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II attends a cricket match with her mother and sister in April 1975 Getty Images 17 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970 Getty Images 18 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972 Getty Images 19 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975 Getty Images 20 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1975 Getty Images 21 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony in July 1981 Getty Images 22 / 32 Royal family after Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony Getty Images 23 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982. Getty Images 24 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan Getty Images 25 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982 Getty Images 26 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela Getty Images 27 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II at her mother’s funeral in April 2002 Getty Images 28 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002. Getty Images 29 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II husband Prince Phillip with son Charles and grandson William Getty Images 30 / 32 Detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at an event in 2004 Getty Images 31 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017. Getty Images 32 / 32 Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss Getty Images

Elizabeth and Diana: what was the relationship between princess and queen like?

Diana was married to then Prince Charles, the new King of England – that is, she was Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law.

The series “The Crown” produced by Netflix portrays the relationship between the queen and the princess in the period when they lived together. The British newspaper “The Sun” published an interview with the former butler of the royal family, Paul Burrel, which showed what their bond was like.

Paul revealed that Queen Elizabeth II did not have a close relationship with Diana. According to him, the Queen said Diana was a “silly” girl and didn’t realize that men have affairs outside of marriage, insinuating that she should act “normally”.

He even stated that the princess had eating disorders and lived with it her entire life, as portrayed in the series. The princess had no royal support to address the problem, least of all the queen, he said.

A quarter of a century ago, on August 31, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, died at age 36 in a car accident in Paris. At the time, separated from her ex-husband Charles, Diana was having dinner with her boyfriend in a Paris hotel. After leaving the scene, the two realized they were being chased by paparazzi.

The driver who took the couple started driving at high speed through the streets with the aim of losing the photographers. The driver then lost control of the car and crashed into the Ponte de l’Alma. The driver and her boyfriend died at the scene, while Diana was rescued, but ended up not resisting and dying in hospital.