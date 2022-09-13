Elmano overtakes Roberto Cláudio and consolidates in 2nd place in Ceará, research shows – Notícias

In the dispute for the Government of Ceará in this year’s elections, Elmano de Freitas (PT) surpassed Roberto Cláudio (PDT) and now appears in second place, according to the Real Time Big Data survey released this Tuesday (13). Captain Wagner (União Brasil) comes first.

The ranking was formulated from the stimulated scenario – when the candidates are presented to the voter. Check out the details below.


STIMULATED RESEARCH – GOVERNMENT OF CEARÁ
Captain Wagner (Union Brazil): 36% (before; 38%)
Elmano de Freitas (PT): 26% (before; 24%)
Roberto Claudio (PDT): 22% (before; 25%)
Zé Batista (PSTU): 0%
Serley Leal (Popular Unit): 0%
Chico Malta (PCB): 0%
Null/blank: 4%
Don’t know/didn’t answer: 12%

The voter’s order of preference also remains the same in the spontaneous scenario – when the names of candidates are not presented.


SPONTANEOUS RESEARCH – GOVERNMENT OF CEARÁ
Captain Wagner (Union Brazil): 29%
Elmano de Freitas (PT): 15%
Roberto Claudio (PDT): 12%
Camilo Santana (PT): two%
Others: two%
Null/blank: 4%
Don’t know/didn’t answer: 36%


Second round simulations

In the three run-off simulations made by Real Time Big Data, Captain Wagner appears first in two of them. Check out the details below.


SCENARIO 1 – GOVERNMENT OF CEARÁ – SECOND TURN
Captain Wagner (Union Brazil): 43%
Roberto Claudio (PDT): 40%
Null/blank: 10%
Don’t know/didn’t answer: 7%


SCENARIO 2 – GOVERNMENT OF CEARÁ – SECOND TURN
Captain Wagner (Union Brazil): 45%
Elmano de Freitas (PT): 39%
Null/blank: 8%
Don’t know/didn’t answer: 8%


SCENARIO 3 – GOVERNMENT OF CEARÁ – SECOND TURN
Roberto Claudio (PDT): 38%
Elmano de Freitas (PT): 33%
Null/blank: 19%
Don’t know/didn’t answer: 10%


Senate dispute



RESEARCH STIMULATED – SENATOR FOR CEARÁ

Camillo (EN): 60%
Kamila Cardoso (Avant): 13%
Erika Amorim (PSD): 4%
Carlos Silva (PSTU): 0%
Null/blank: 11%
Don’t know/didn’t answer: 12%

The Real Time Big Data survey, commissioned by Record TV, heard a thousand voters between 10 and 12 September. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. The confidence level is 95%. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number CE-07864/2022.


