EMERGENCY AID: THIS tool allows you to consult your benefit

The retroactive portion of Emergency Aid is still a novelty for many Brazilians. Although the social program ended in October last year, beneficiaries can still receive up to R$ 3 thousand from the Federal government in 2022.

Payments began in January of this year, at the time, around 823,400 single parents were covered. according to Ministry of Citizenship, more than 1.2 million people will be served in total. Thus, about 450,000 citizens still have to receive.

Emergency Aid 2022

Retroactive transfers refer to the 2020 benefit, paid to families covered between April and August of the same year. The amount that each citizen will receive varies from R$ 600 to R$ 3,000. To access the plot you need:

Have received at least one of the five installments distributed between April and August 2020;

Being a male head of a single parent family;

Prove that you do not have a spouse or partner;

Caring for children or children under the age of 18 alone;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Be registered in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020.

How to consult the retroactive Emergency Aid?

Single parents who received at least one of the first five installments granted in 2020 can check whether they are entitled to retroactive payments as follows:

Access the Dataprev website, using the Gov.br login; Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click on “SEND”.

What is the value of retroactive Emergency Aid?

As mentioned, the value of the retroactive installment can vary from R$600 to R$3,000, depending on the month you joined the program. Remembering that the installments distributed between April and August 2020 are being quoted. Check it out:

Whoever received 5 simple installments of the program receives R$ 3,000.00;

The person who started receiving in May 2020 receives BRL 2,400.00;

The person who started receiving in June 2020 receives R$ 1,800.00;

The person who started receiving in July 2020 receives R$ 1,200.00;

The one who started receiving in August 2020 receives R$ 600.00.