Emergency Reserve: How Much to Save? How to Reset?

Three, six or 12 months: what is the ideal size of your emergency fund? Financial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that the ideal size depends on the context of each one. She also explains how and when to replace used money from the reserve, after moments of tightness.

Read the financial planner's analysis below.

How much to save for the emergency reserve?

Saving money for emergencies (such as unemployment, a broken car or any other problem) is one of the first steps for anyone looking to invest. But how much do you need to set aside for this? Regarding the size of the emergency reserve (three, six or 12 months), Vivian says that there is no single indication for all contexts.

According to her, the emergency reserve serves to supply her income at some point or to cover some extra expense. You must evaluate your context and build an emergency reserve with the ideal size for you to feel more comfortable and safe.

For Vivian, the reference value should be the equivalent of six months of your expenses — but it can be even higher. “You should start with six months of your monthly expenses and then evaluate it according to your context, to make small adjustments”, she says.

How to replenish the emergency reserve?

As unforeseen events happen, at some point in time you will need to use your emergency reserve. What to do afterwards to restore that savings: take money out of your investments or add it little by little?

For the financial planner, it is not worth messing with investments to restore the emergency reserve. “If a new emergency arises, then you go there and make this move. Otherwise, it’s not worth it, because you can have damages by making an early move”, she says.

