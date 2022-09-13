Emmy 2022; see list of winners | TV and Series

The 2022 Emmys began this Monday (12), in Los Angeles, with a performance by Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”). Michael Keaton was the first winner of the night, for best actor in a limited series, anthology or TV movie for “Dopesick”.
- PHOTOS: See award pictures
“Succession” leads with 25 nominationsfollowed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 each, but some categories, especially techniques, have already been announced at previous events.
“Only Murders in the Building” appears with 17 nominations and “Euphoria” had 16, including Zendaya, who is trying to win again as a drama series actress. “Round 6” became the first non-English language production nominated in the drama category.
Shows that could be nominated for this year’s Emmy had to debut between June 2021 and May 2022.
See the night’s winners (in bold) updated in real time below:
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks“
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Hwang Dong-hyuk receives the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for ‘Round 6’ — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
Directing in a drama series
- Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
- Ben Stiller – “Rupture”
- Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”
- Mark Mylod – “Succession”
- Cathy Yan – “Succession”
- Lorene Scafaria – “Succession”
- Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets”
Comedy series script
- Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
- Duffy Boudreau – “Barry”
- Alec Berg and Bill Hader – “Barry”
- Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello – “Hacks’
- Steve Martin and John Hoffman – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jane Becker – “Ted Lasso”
- Sarah Naftalis – “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Stefani Robinson – “What We Do in the Shadows”
Jason Sudeikis thanks his award for best actor in ‘Ted Lasso’ at the 2022 Emmys (Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
- Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader – “Barry”
- Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
- Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
Variety special itinerary
- “Ali Wong: Don Wong”
- “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”
- “Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”
- “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”
- “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy”
Mike White wins two Emmy Awards for directing and writing in a limited series, anthology or TV movie — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
Screenplay for a limited series, anthology or TV movie
- Danny Strong – “Dopesick”
- Sarah Burgess – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
- Molly Smith Metzler – “Maid”
- Patrick Somerville – “Station Eleven”
- Mike White – “The White Lotus”
- Elizabeth Meriwether – “The Dropout”
Directing in a limited series, anthology or TV movie
- Danny Strong – “Dopesick”
- John Wells – “Maid”
- Hiro Murai – “Station Eleven”
- Michael Showalter – “The Dropout”
- Francesca Gregorini – “The Dropout”
- Mike White – “The White Lotus”
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls”
- “Nailed It!”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Amanda Seyfried won the Emmy for Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Toni Collette – “The Ladder”
- Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”
- Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story: Impeachment”
- Margaret Qualley – “Maid”
- Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Connie Britton – “The White Lotus”
- Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”
- Alexandra Daddario – “The White Lotus”
- Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”
- Natasha Rothwell – “The White Lotus”
- Sydney Sweeney – “The White Lotus”
- Mare Winningham – “Dopesick”
- “The Daily Show”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- “The Black Lady Sketch Show”
- “Saturday Night Live”
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carriegan – “Barry”
- Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”
- Toheeb Jimoh – “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”
- Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler – “Barry”
- Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”
Sheryl Lee Ralph wins Emmy 2022 – Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”
- Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”
- Sarah Niles – “Ted Lasso”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
Julia Garner wins 2022 Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette – “Rupture”
- Julia Garner – “Ozark”
- Jung Ho-yeon – “Round 6”
- Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
- Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”
- Sarah Snook – “Succession”
- Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”
Matthew Macfadyen wins Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun – “Succession”
- Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin – “Succession”
- Park Hae-soo – “Round 6”
- Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”
- John Turturro – “Rupture”
- Christopher Walken – “Rupture”
- Oh Yeong-su – “Round 6”
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus”
- Jake Lacy – “The White Lotus”
- Will Poulter – “Dopesick”
- Seth Rogen – “Pam & Tommy”
- Peter Sarsgaard – “Dopesick”
- Michael Stuhlbarg – “Dopesick”
- Steve Zahn – “The White Lotus”
Michael Keaton at the 2022 Emmys — Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
Actor in a limited series, anthology or TV movie
- Colin Firth – “The Ladder”
- Andrew Garfield – “In the Name of Heaven”
- Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Wedding”
- Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”
- Himesh Patel – “Station Eleven”
- Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Euphoria”
- “Ozark”
- “Break”
- “Round 6”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Succession”
- “Yellowjackets”
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Rupture”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “hacks”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Limited series, anthology or TV movie
- “Dopesick”
- “The Dropout”
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Pam & Tommy”
- “The White Lotus”
Comedy series directing
- Hiro Murai – “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader – “Barry”
- Lucia Aniello – “Hacks”
- Cherien Dabis – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jamie Babbit – “Only Murders in the Building”
- MJ Delaney – “Ted Lasso”
- Mary Lou Belli – “The Ms. Pat Show”
Drama series script
- Thomas Schnauz – “Beter Call Saul”
- Chris Mundy – “Ozark”
- Dan Erickson – “Rupture”
- Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”
- Jesse Armstrong – “Succession”
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”
- Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”
G1 15 years: The 15 series that stood out the most on TV