Emmy 2022: See photos of the best and worst looks – 09/12/2022 – Illustrated

Almost as important as the result of the 2022 Emmy awards, considered the Oscars of television, the looks of the stars already appeared on the red carpet, hours before the main statuettes left in Los Angeles.

While the women’s wardrobe came out with vibrant colors, with an emphasis on shiny copper, the men’s highlighted sober tones, with the addition of accessories, or even white — like Andrew Garfield.

Amanda Seyfried, Reese Witherspoon and Juno Temple were among the most sober and elegant, while Kaley Cuoco and Lizzo took the trophy for the weirdest look of the night, with their puffy skirts.

Welcoming everyone was a futuristic Laverne Cox, with striking details and a zipper outfit that highlighted her good form. Everything that Madonna already wore in the 1990s and that came back with force.

Check out below the look of the main celebrities stepping on the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, in the United States.