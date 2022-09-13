Emmy 2022: ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Succession’ Big Winners | TV and Series

“The White Lotus”, “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” were the three big winners of the 2022 Emmy this Monday (12). The main award of American television took place in Los Angeles.

The miniseries “The White Lotus” was the biggest winner in absolute number of awards. There were five in total, including best limited series, anthology or TV movie, and supporting actor (Murray Bartlett) and supporting actress (Jennifer Coolidge) in the same genre.

“Ted Lasso” followed closely behind, with four figurines. In addition to winning with the best direction in the genre (MJ Delaney), he managed to repeat victories for best comedy series, actor in a comedy (Jason Sudeikis) and supporting actor (Brett Goldstein).

2 of 15 Cast and crew of ‘Succession’ receive award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmy — Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/AFP ‘Succession’ Cast and Crew Receive Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmy (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/AFP)

Closing the set with three awards, “Succession” didn’t have the easy night that was promised. Even the last category of the event, for best drama series, was tied with the South Korean “Round 6” with two statuettes each.

Lee Jung-jae, incidentally, became the first Asian man to win an Emmy as an actor in a drama.

But the last-minute victory confirmed the favoritism of the HBO production, which received its second statuette as best series of the genre (the first was in 2020), in addition to supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen and script in a drama (Jesse Armstrong).

3 of 15 Zendaya wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Zendaya wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Among the other highlights of the night, which didn’t have many surprises, were the second prize as an actress in a drama for Zendaya (“Euphoria”) and the trophies for actor and actress in a miniseries for Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) and Amanda Seyfried (” The Dropout”).

Shows that could be nominated for this year’s Emmy had to debut between June 2021 and May 2022. Other categories, especially techniques, were announced on other nights, such as a posthumous Emmy for Chadwick Boseman.

See the full list of the night’s winners below (in bold):

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Break”

“Round 6”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

4 of 15 ‘The White Lotus’ Cast and Crew Receive Outstanding Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie at the 2022 Emmys — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP ‘The White Lotus’ Cast and Crew Receive Outstanding Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie at the 2022 Emmys — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

5 of 15 Lee Jung-jae thanks him for the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Round 6’ at the 2022 Emmys — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Lee Jung-jae thanks him for the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Round 6’ at the 2022 Emmys — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Rupture”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Drama series script

Thomas Schnauz – “Beter Call Saul”

Chris Mundy – “Ozark”

Dan Erickson – “Rupture”

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”

Jesse Armstrong – “Succession”

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”

Comedy series directing

Hiro Murai – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Lucia Aniello – “Hacks”

Cherien Dabis – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jamie Babbit – “Only Murders in the Building”

MJ Delaney – “Ted Lasso”

Mary Lou Belli – “The Ms. Pat Show”

6 of 15 Jean Smart wins the Emmy in the category Actress in a Comedy Series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Jean Smart wins the Emmy in the category of actress in a comedy series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Comedy series actress

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jean Smart – “Hacks“

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

7 of 15 Hwang Dong-hyuk receives the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Director in a Drama Series for ‘Round 6’ — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Hwang Dong-hyuk receives the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for ‘Round 6’ — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Directing in a drama series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Ben Stiller – “Rupture”

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”

Mark Mylod – “Succession”

Cathy Yan – “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria – “Succession”

Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets”

Comedy series script

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Duffy Boudreau – “Barry”

Alec Berg and Bill Hader – “Barry”

Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello – “Hacks’

Steve Martin and John Hoffman – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jane Becker – “Ted Lasso”

Sarah Naftalis – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Stefani Robinson – “What We Do in the Shadows”

8 of 15 Jason Sudeikis thanks his award for best actor in ‘Ted Lasso’ at the 2022 Emmys — Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Jason Sudeikis thanks his award for best actor in ‘Ted Lasso’ at the 2022 Emmys (Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Variety special itinerary

“Ali Wong: Don Wong”

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy”

9 of 15 Mike White wins two Emmy Awards for directing and writing in a limited series, anthology or TV movie — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Mike White wins two Emmy Awards for directing and writing in a limited series, anthology or TV movie — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Screenplay for a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”

Sarah Burgess – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Molly Smith Metzler – “Maid”

Patrick Somerville – “Station Eleven”

Mike White – “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Meriwether – “The Dropout”

Directing in a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”

John Wells – “Maid”

Hiro Murai – “Station Eleven”

Michael Showalter – “The Dropout”

Francesca Gregorini – “The Dropout”

Mike White – “The White Lotus”

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

10 of 15 Amanda Seyfried won the Emmy for actress in a limited series, anthology or TV movie — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Amanda Seyfried won the Emmy for Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Toni Collette – “The Ladder”

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story: Impeachment”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Connie Britton – “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario – “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell – “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney – “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham – “Dopesick”

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

11 of 15 Brett Goldstein won the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Brett Goldstein won the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carriegan – “Barry”

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh – “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”

12 of 15 Sheryl Lee Ralph wins Emmy 2022 — Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Sheryl Lee Ralph wins Emmy 2022 – Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles – “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

13 of 15 Julia Garner wins Emmy 2022 in the category of supporting actress in a drama series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Julia Garner wins 2022 Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette – “Rupture”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Round 6”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”

14 of 15 Matthew Macfadyen wins Emmy in the category of supporting actor in a drama series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Matthew Macfadyen wins Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Park Hae-soo – “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

John Turturro – “Rupture”

Christopher Walken – “Rupture”

Oh Yeong-su – “Round 6”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy – “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter – “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen – “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard – “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg – “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn – “The White Lotus”

15 of 15 Michael Keaton at the 2022 Emmys — Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP Michael Keaton at the 2022 Emmys — Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

Actor in a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Colin Firth – “The Ladder”

Andrew Garfield – “In the Name of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel – “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy”