Emotional hunger: understand what it is and how to recognize and treat it – News

Eating is one of the main needs of human beings. Often, food is linked to celebrations, affection, comfort and social life. In many of these situations, eating without physical hunger is common, but not harmful to health.

However, when the act of eating is associated with emotions or special situations with great frequency, it ceases to be a pleasure to become a problem.

“Eating doesn’t always have to be related to physical hunger; often, celebration, affective eating can happen without physical hunger. But it’s different from emotional eating, which is the search for food as a way to manage emotions, or even discount or, in some way, try to resolve these emotions by eating”, explains the nutrition coordinator of the Anorexia Nervosa Ambulatory of the Eating Disorders Program — Ambulim of the IPq — HC/FMUSP (Institute of Psychiatry, Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, of São Paulo), Marcela Kotait.





Emotional hunger exists and is not the same in all people, according to the psychologist and coordinator of Training for family care at Proata — Center for Attention to Eating Disorders of Unifesp (Federal University of the State of São Paulo), Renata Arnoni.

“Emotional hunger will mean something different to each one. The symptom can be night eating: the person wakes up to eat at night; it can be a pinching habit, in which the person spends all day eating, pinching a little, not sits and has a meal; and it can be hyperphagia: the person eats more than he needs to be satisfied.”

Eating driven by emotions is not characterized as an eating disorder, but as one of the symptoms of individuals who suffer from this problem.

“Compulsion is an eating disorder. Anorexia is an eating disorder, which is when a person does not eat and is worried about their body image, they are afraid of gaining weight, of gaining weight. And bulimia nervosa is also an eating disorder, when the person has hyperphagia and then forces the vomit”, highlights Renata.

But there is no way to separate emotional eating from disorders. “We can say this: all people who have an eating disorder have an emotional eating. Maybe so. But does every person who has an emotional eating have an eating disorder? Not necessarily”, adds the psychologist.





Is it possible to find out if I am emotionally hungry?

The discovery of emotional hunger necessarily involves the perception that each person has about himself and the frequency with which the episodes occur, regardless of the person’s characteristic: pinching, hyperphagia or eating at night.

Based on these analyses, seeking help can be an important step in preventing it from becoming an eating disorder, for which treatment tends to be more difficult.

Nutritionist Marcela emphasizes that paying attention to the suffering she feels is also essential: “Depending on the frequency and intensity of episodes of emotional eating and the suffering it generates in the individual, this is enough for him to seek specialized help. A psychologist and a nutritionist allow the person to organize food and learn to deal with emotions without having to use food in difficult times”.

“When a person begins to understand that he [a fome emocional] is causing damage to health, social life, personal relationships, it’s time for treatment”, says Renata.

The treatment is done by a multidisciplinary team, with psychiatrists, psychologists and nutritionists. Learning to deal with emotions is the first step to healing.

“We need to classify and help the person understand the difference between physical hunger and emotional hunger. Physical hunger, yes, we need to eat food. When we think about emotional hunger, we actually need to understand these emotions to deal with them before we have to resort to food”, explains nutritionist Marcela.

In addition to professionals, psychologist Renata believes that the support of family and friends is important for the treatment to be successful.

“The people around them are the ones who can help the most. Patients with dietary issues need support, as they will hardly be able to do it alone. There are a lot of things that make this disease more serious. treatment involves family members, caregivers and people who are closest to them.”



