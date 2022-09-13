End of soap opera ‘Pantanal’ cancels castration of Alcides. Find out what punishment Tenório will give his rival

THE novel “Pantanal” cut the scene of the “castration” of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) in revenge on Tenório (Murilo Benício) for getting involved with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). Now, the macho farmer will rape the rival. It is worth remembering that in the original, in 1990, Tenório did not cut off Alcides’ genital organ, “only” caused a cut in the rival.

That’s why the pawn will take revenge on the farmer and kill him with a zagaia, a weapon he borrows from Tadeu (José Loreto). But Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) ends up being accused of murdering the villain, revolting his son, Renato (Gabriel Santana).

According to “Notícias da TV”, Tenório is going to kidnap Maria Bruaca and Alcides, ties the pawn, and threatens to rape his ex-wife, mother of his daughter, Guta (Julia Dalavia). Then, the villain drags his rival to a room and says he will cut his genitals off, in the nine o’clock soap opera that ends in October, to make way for “Travessia” (learn about the new plot details here).

+ end of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’: what happens to Zuleica after Tenório’s death?

‘Pantanal’: Alcides hides Tenório’s rape from Maria

Desperate, Guta’s mother asks her ex-husband not to kill Alcides. Tenório then reveals part of his sadistic plan. Bruaca, outside the room, which will be locked, will try to see what is happening inside, but only through the noises will he try to understand what is happening.

The scene should not be shown, as the camera will focus on Maria Bruaca’s eyes as Alcides howls in pain. After the rape, the pawn will appear bruised and almost passed out on the ground. “He ended up with me, Maria!”, summarizes Alcides without revealing the punishment given by the villain.