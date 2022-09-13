End of the corgi era: Bluebell and Beth are the new royal pets | World

Buckingham Palace will have new pets frequenting its corridors. The Jack Russell Terrier dogs adopted by Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III will stay at the official residence of the Queen Consort and the King.
Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional corgis will stay with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, the BBC has confirmed.
Bluebell (left) and Beth (right), official pets of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla — Photo: Reproduction/Clarence House
Now Bluebell and Beth will be the official pets of the reign.
They were adopted by the royal couple when they were still part of a rescue center called Battersea, which Camilla has been helping for a long time.
Queen Consort Camilla holding dog Beth during Battersea event as she kills a flag — Photo: Steve Parsons/PA via AP
“Bluebell was found wandering through the woods, hairless, covered in sores, practically dead. Her hair has grown out and she is very docile,” Camilla told BBC Radio 5.
The organization has been in existence for more than 160 years and says it has rescued more than 3 million animals, which have been given new homes.
Camilla holding her dog Beth during a Battersea event in December 2020 — Photo: Steve Parsons/PA via AP
The queen consort also collaborates with the Medical Detection Dogs institution, which trains dogs to help people with needs, from mobility difficulties to psychological problems.
Queen consort, Camilla, while she was still a duchess, at a Medical Detection Dogs event — Photo: Reproduction/Clarence House
Beth, pet of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla — Photo: Reproduction/Clarence House
Bluebell, pet of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla — Photo: Reproduction/Clarence House
The breed, typically English, was already chosen by Charles when he was younger. In the 1990s, he had a Jack Russell Terrier named Tiger, who died in 2002.