Entity fights for glucose measurement to be incorporated into the SUS care protocol | Longevity Blog: how to use it

Study carried out with 1.9 million adults, and released last week, brought a worrying warning: men and women whose type 2 diabetes was detected until the age of 40 are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and die early. South Korean researchers compared data from 634,000 newly diagnosed patients with another 1.2 million monitored, on average, over six years. Deepening the analysis, the group in which the disease manifested itself early had a seven times greater risk of hospitalization for heart failure; and five times higher for cardiovascular disease and death caused by this condition, compared to the healthy population of the same age group.

Campaign by ILPIS: Frente-ILPI, a support group for long-stay institutions for the elderly, made a petition to try to guarantee that the funding of these entities has tripartite participation, that is, of the municipal, state and federal governments. The current situation is challenging, since only philanthropic companies receive transfers and the increase in costs can lead to a wave of layoffs that will impact the care of the elderly. The document is on its way to hitting the 30,000 signature mark and can be accessed here.