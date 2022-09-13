“Every Rock in Rio has to have a one-star piti”; Boninho pins Dua Lipa’s demand after singer makes a request at show time

In the early hours of this Monday (12), the name of the singer Dua Lipa has been talked about on the web. The artist, who was one of the big names of this year’s edition of Rock in Rio, gave a brilliant show to close the festival, but was also criticized by some for a demand made at the last minute.

Including, cutedirector of “Big Brother Brazil”, gave his opinion on the artist’s request at the event. It turns out that Dua Lipa requested that her show not be broadcast instantly on TV, but thirty minutes apart. After the subject reverberated, Big Boss commented on social media: “Every Rock in Rio has to have a star piti and this year the award went to Dua Lipa. She asked that her presentation at Multishow have a delay, 30 minutes delay. What for? These guys who broadcast are top! Deserves respect. Oh! There is no time to change anything.”he began.

The director also pointed out that the singer’s demands cooled the mood of those who were not there in person: “Another annoying thing is this obligation of not showing the stage between the songs of Dua Lipa’s show. It cools the climate a lot for those who are at home”, continued the husband of presenter Ana Furtado.

Finally, Boninho congratulated Dua’s incredible performance and blamed the singer’s manager for the mishap: “To finish off this Dua Lipa vibe… She’s hot, she sings a lot, this feat with Elton John, ‘Cold Heart’ is amazing. The fault is logical, of the businessman’s bag! Imagine if he would think about that! All in all, he did a great job on the show.”finished.

On the web, many netizens commented on the matter: “What a quick change of expression is that, Boninho?”joked an internet user. “I agree… But it was a good show!”, commented another. “This half hour thing was really unnecessary, I’m still trying to sleep and I need to wake up at 6 am. It made me angry, but on the other hand, even though the show was delayed, she released it completely, unlike Drake. And the show was beautiful” , said another.