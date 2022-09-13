Ex-BBB Slovenia Marques is diagnosed with alopecia: ‘Bizarro’

Slovenia Marques shared with her Instagram followers this Monday afternoon (12) that she discovered she had alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss and can be triggered by emotional factors.

The outburst was made in a series of videos in the stories of the former participant of the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil (TV Globo). “And I suddenly discovered that I have alopecia? I think I would run around, anxiety… Luckily I have a lot of hair, then it doesn’t show. It’s crazy, I didn’t even know it existed. I found out when I was in salon and the girl spoke and took a picture to show. It’s a hair loss that she has. It’s bizarre! I’m glad I discovered this soon to treat “, commented Eslo, giving details of the situation.

Then, the influencer showed the fans the region of her scalp that is without hair and tried to reassure them: “But now it’s just a matter of going to the dermatologist, doing the treatment and the hair returns to normal in that region”, she concluded.

Slovenia’s condition is the same as Will Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, who was responsible for all the controversy over Will’s slapping comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars, in which Rock made a joke. about the appearance of the actress.