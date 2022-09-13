Ex-BBB Slovenian Marques reveals he has alopecia: ‘Bizarro’







The ex-‘BBB’ showed her scalp and tried to reassure fans Photo: Reproduction / Instagram: @eslomarques

The ex-‘BBB’ slovenia marques used Instagram to share a discovery with her followers on the afternoon of this Monday, 12th. The participant in the 22nd edition of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ (TV Globo) said that she has alopecia, an autoimmune disease that can be caused by influences genetics, local inflammatory processes or systemic diseases.

Through a series of videos in stories, she detailed the discovery.

“And I suddenly discovered that I have alopecia? I think I would run around, anxiety… Luckily I have a lot of hair, then it doesn’t show. It’s crazy, I didn’t even know it existed. I found out when I was in salon and the girl spoke and took a picture to show. It’s a hair loss that she has. It’s bizarre! I’m glad I discovered it soon to treat “, commented Slovenia.

In the videos, she showed the region of her scalp that is hairless and tried to reassure her followers.

“But now just go to the dermatologist, do the treatment and the hair goes back to normal in that region”, he concluded.

Slovenia is not the only one

The Oscars 2022 ceremony was marked by the aggression of actor Will Smith against Chris Rock during the most important awards in cinema.

Chris was slapped in the face after Will Smith was annoyed by the comment made by the actor about Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head due to alopecia.

What is alopecia?

Alopecia is one of the most common problems related to hair or hair loss among men and women anywhere on the body. It can be caused by genetic influences, local inflammatory processes or systemic diseases.

One of the most common types of alopecia is areata, which is an autoimmune disease — when cells attack the body itself. It affects approximately 2% of the world’s population at different levels – it can affect from small areas of the scalp or beard, through circular lesions, or even cause the complete absence of wires throughout the body.

Another common type of alopecia is androgenetic, which is also autoimmune and causes progressive thinning of the hair. It is more common among men, whose most affected areas are the crown and frontal region (entries).

Women – an estimated 5% have androgenetic alopecia – suffer from symptoms, which are usually more discreet, such as hair loss in the central region of the scalp. In their case, periods of intense fall may be related to menstrual irregularity, acne or obesity.