Ex-Corinthians criticizes the club’s medical department and says that VP should leave at the end of the year

After the 1-1 draw against São Paulo at the weekend, a good part of Fiel criticized Gil, who committed the penalty that ended in an opponent’s goal. Some also pointed out Vítor Pereira’s bad choices in the lineup. For Corinthians idol Emerson Sheikthe team that enters the field should always be the best possible and also pointed out that part of the fault of the Portuguese not being able to do this is the medical department.

“It has to do with the medical department. His (Renato Augusto) transition never ends. It’s like a penalty shootout, have to put the best logo. Even more against this São Paulo retranqueiro, Renato had to start”, criticized Emerson Sheik during the program Arena SBT on Monday night.

Allied to this, the Corinthians idol said he thought that Vítor Pereira does not remain at the Parque São Jorge club in 2023. Also, he stated that Tite is not a possible replacementas the coach of the Brazilian team prioritizes a move to the European continent.

“At first, as far as I know, he (Vítor Pereira) is leaving. I know the Tite is in the Cup, but I don’t think he’s coming to a Brazilian club after the Cup. I think that he go to Europe. My opinion”, commented the striker responsible for one of the goals in the 2012 Copa Libertadores title.

Fiel is expecting both that Vítor Pereira will stay at the club for the next season and that Renato Augusto will be a starter in Thursday’s decision against Fluminense, for the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Corinthians welcomes the Cariocas at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena, to decide the match that ended in a 2-2 tie in the first match. For the decision, it is possible that shirt 8 will appear again among the holders.

