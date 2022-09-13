Ex-Ibope says Lula has 15 points more than Bolsonaro

PT scored 46% and the current president got 31%; this is the biggest lulista advantage among all the surveys
A poll Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Monday (12.Sep.2022) shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 46% of voting intentions, against 31% for the chief executive, Jair Bolsonaro ( PL), the PT candidate’s biggest advantage in all election polls – read the comparison below.
In the previous survey, released on September 5, PT had 44%, compared to 31% for its rival. The gap between candidates rose from 13 percentage points to 15.
Ciro Gomes (PDT) is in 3rd place and scores 7%. Then comes Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), with 4%, technically tied.
Voters who intend to vote blank or null are 6% and 4% do not have an opinion.
The name of Pablo Marçal (Pros) was not listed in this round of the poll, as he had his candidacy rejected by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).
The survey polled 2,512 voters from September 9 to 11. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. It is registered with the TSE under number BR-01390/2022. It cost R$ 290,332.30 and was paid by the Rede Globo.
The company that carried out the research, Ipec, presents itself as Intelligence in Research and Consulting. It is a for-profit enterprise, like almost all the others that do electoral polls in Brazil, despite calling itself an “institute”. The enterprise is commanded by executives linked to the former Ibope (which closed its doors in January 2021). The statistician Márcia Cavallari is presented as CEO of Ipec.
2nd TURN
In an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT candidate would win by 53% against 36% for the current chief executive. In the previous survey, the score was 52% to 36% for the former president.
DIFFERENCE IS THE BIGGEST
The gap of 15 percentage points recorded by Ipec is the largest of the main polling institutes. Read below:
POWERDATA
Search PowerDate held from September 4 to 6, 2022 showed that Lula has a 6 percentage point advantage over Bolsonaro in the 1st round. The PT has 43%; the president scores 37%.
Cyrus has 8%. Technically ties with Tebet (5%) by a margin of error of 2 percentage points. The other candidates did not have enough mentions to score.
