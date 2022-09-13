Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Karius is announced by another Premier League club

Karius, ex-Liverpool, was announced by Newcastle this Monday

O Newcastle announced the signing of goalkeeper Loris Karius this Monday. The German was out of contract after ending his contract with Liverpool last season and joins the Magpies on a free transfer.

at the end of Champions League 2018, Karius missed two goals in favor of Real Madrid, which contributed to the loss of the title. In the following season, Liverpool signed the Brazilian Alisson and the German lost space in the team. The goalkeeper was loaned to Besiktas, from Turkey, and to Union Berlin, from Germany.

Karius signs with Newcastle on a contract valid until January 2023. After the sale of Martin Dúbravka to Manchester United and Karl Darlow’s ankle injury, the 29-year-old arrives to be the immediate backup for Nick Pope, also signed this transfer window.

Coach Eddie Howe praised the new signing and revealed what he expects of Karius at Newcastle: “We are very grateful to have Loris in our group. He is a great goalkeeper with experience of Premier League and Champions League, which will give us competitiveness and support during an important part of the season”.

With seven points from six matches, Newcastle are 11th in the Premier League. The next match is this Saturday, at 11:00 am (Brasília time), against Bournemouth, broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.