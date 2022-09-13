EXCLUSIVE: Natura &Co abandons global platform and focuses on Latin America

Natura and Avon will be merged in the region under the command of João Paulo Ferreira, with direct sales of products with environmental attributes

Three months after appointing Fábio Barbosa as the new CEO, Natura &Co’s board of directors will meet tomorrow and Thursday to start approving the plan to try to reverse the crisis that has lasted more than a year and which has brought down the value of its shares on the stock exchange by 70% since June 2021.

The most crucial change will be the merger of the Natura and Avon operations in Latin America into a single company, under the command of João Paulo Ferreira, the reset.

As anticipated in June, the previous model of global platform of various beauty brands à la L’Oreal leaves the scene.

“The project is to create a great beauty company focused on Latin America. It will focus on the model of direct sales of environmentally and socially responsible products”, defines a person with knowledge of the subject.

For this, the changes do not stop at the regional unification of Natura and Avon, which to a large extent had already been happening and will now be accelerated.-

It will be necessary to revisit and, to a large extent, dismantle much of what has been built since 2013, when Natura made its first international move with the purchase of Aesop. O spin off of the Australian brand and also The Body Shop in two separate companies is being evaluated.

When contacted, Natura said that it “does not comment on market rumors”.

By giving up the plan to create a global platform for beauty brands, Natura will not be giving up internationalization plans.

The most likely path is to pursue an international expansion based on the direct sales model and capitalizing on sustainability values, but organically, without the large acquisitions that have dictated the course of recent years.

Along with the strategic turn, the plan is to reinforce the sustainability attributes in the conduct of the business.

“The company’s founders were pioneers in implementing a socially fairer and more environmentally balanced business vision, but many executives who succeeded them did not genuinely have this. Natura, then, stopped being the great idealist and became a bad business”, says a manager with shares in the company. “Natura needs to benefit, as a business, from being at the forefront.”

This is one of the missions of Fábio Barbosa, who is very close and aligned with the values ​​of controllers Luiz Seabra, Guilherme Leal and Pedro Passos.

The combined operations of Natura and Avon in Latin America currently generate around 55% of the group’s total revenue.

Under the new design, the Avon brand continues to exist independently in Latin America, but even the consultants responsible for the direct sale of the products will be unified, deepening a movement that had been happening more slowly with the separate companies.

In a somewhat confusing structure, Ferreira is currently CEO of Natura &Co for Latin America, which means that, in addition to commanding Natura, he is regionally responsible for Avon and also for the Aesop and The Body Shop brands.

However, each of these brands is also a business unit with its own CEO for the other regions on the planet.

It is not yet clear what exactly will be on the agenda for the board meeting that starts tomorrow. Many decisions tend to slip into the next meetings.

But there are already some directions.

Avon International

If in Latin America Avon’s destiny is defined, the same cannot be said of the rest of the operation.

Avon International, currently commanded by Angela Cretu, accounts for around 23% of the group’s revenue and is present in 38 countries as different as the United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, South Africa and the Philippines (remembering that Natura acquired the international operation , but not Avon in the United States).

In recent months, the group has started to make a diagnosis of each country, which will be analyzed by the board, to decide which of these markets the company should leave and where it should remain and with what strategy – something that had already been communicated by the company to the market in the last few months. last months.

Russia and Ukraine, which accounted for about 20% of the unit’s revenue before the war, are expected to be left out of future plans.

In addition to choosing geographies, another relevant decision to be made is what to do with the huge ‘home and fashion’ operation that came together with Avon, which accounts for more than 50% of the business, but is outside the beauty core business, says another interlocutor.

Operating in this segment requires keeping inventories of thousands of clothing and accessories items and homeware in several countries, which is expensive.

One of the solutions studied would be to sell this stock to a third party, which would become responsible for continuing to operate the sales and logistics of products under the Avon brand.

“We believe that Avon International should be discontinued or materially scaled back and not worth the time and capital to support its recovery,” JP Morgan analysts wrote in a report published last month.

Aesop and The Body Shop

Within the new model, both Aesop and The Body Shop are no longer part of the core business – but under very different conditions.

Most likely, the units will go through a spin offthat is, they are separated into independent companies.

Aesop, which accounts for around 6% of the group’s revenues, is the business that grows at the fastest rates; and for her there are two options on the table.

One would be to list it on the stock exchange independently, capturing a value that is now hidden in the structure of the group. In this scenario, the company would continue to be controlled by the same controllers as Natura. Another possibility would be the sale of the company, which would help to make cash and reduce the group’s gross debt, currently at R$ 11.5 billion.

In both cases, current market conditions tend to limit the valuation of the asset, yet JP Morgan analysts estimate that Aesop could be worth R$9.5 billion, or 85% of gross debt.

The Body Shop, which generates around 14% of the group’s revenue, is a mature business, with little growth, but with positive cash generation.

Therefore, in the opinion of some interlocutors, it could be sold to a private equity fund. In JP Morgan’s calculations, the company could be worth R$3.5 billion to R$4 billion.

Minimum holding

As already anticipated by Fábio Barbosa when he was appointed CEO of the holding, the idea is to downsize this structure, which had been costing between R$ 500 million and R$ 700 million a year in the calculation of analysts and attracting heavy criticism from investors.

Simplification is seen as a quick way to cut costs and increase the group’s profitability.

In addition to being expensive, the structure took away the autonomy of the four business units – Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, Aesop and The Body Shop – and slowed down the decision-making process.

In the new design in which the core business becomes Natura/Avon Latam, with probable spin off of Aesop and The Body Shop, the holding practically loses its function, which leaves in the air the possibility of its extinction in the future.