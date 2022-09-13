Facebook stopped? App Won’t Open and Crashes Continuously | Social networks

The Facebook application stopped working for some users this Monday (12). According to reports published on social networks, the social network app sometimes does not open, sometimes it is closing by itself, and has continuous failures. Data from Downdetector, a platform that monitors the status of online services, indicates that the problems started around 17:00 (Brasilia time). The number of complaints now exceeds 100. On Twitter, you can find instability complaints posted by people from different countries, which indicates that the failure may be international.

O TechTudo contacted Facebook to find out if there is a forecast of normalization of the application, but has not received a response until the publication of this article. The text will be updated as soon as we receive a response from the company.

Facebook stopped? App crashes continuously, say users

According to Google Trends, a Google tool that monitors searches in real time, interest in the term “Facebook” has suddenly increased in the last hour. Queries such as “Facebook has stopped working”, “Facebook has crashed” and “Facebook is continually crashing” recorded a spike.

"Facebook out of the air" registered high on Google Trends

On Twitter, you can find user complaints about the instability. Many turned to the microblog to try to understand if the error message displayed by the application – “Facebook is continually crashing” – was related to an error on the cell phone itself or a generalized problem.

There are also reports of people who have performed procedures such as clearing the cache, in an attempt to make the app work, but have not been successful.

As the problem concerns a failure in the Meta application, the way out is to wait for the software to normalize. Users who need to use the social network can resort to the web version of the service, which is working normally.

*Under development. The text will be updated.

