Fernanda Souza and Thiaguinho meet with their girlfriends and celebrate friendship

posted on 09/12/2022 09:53



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @thbarbosa)

Separated since 2019, Fernanda Souza and Thiaguinho maintain the friendship between them and their current girlfriends, Eduarda Porto and Carol Peixinho. Last Saturday (9/11) inclusive, the three gathered to honor the singer’s performance at Rock in Rio in the front row.

On Sunday (11), Thiaguinho shared on Instagram some records of the quartet’s moment of union, reinforcing the love present in friendship. “A lesson in love! And I believe in love! I love us! And so be it forever”, wrote the singer in the caption.

In addition to anonymous and famous who are praising the maturity of the ex-couple, Fernanda and Carol also left their comments on the publication. “It’s about love! We both love you so much too! And it will always be like this”, assured the actress. “It couldn’t be different! We four are that! Just love”, reinforced the digital influencer.