Fernanda Souza shares a moment of happiness with her girlfriend in a rare click: “What a dream”

Always discreet and reserved, the actress seeks to stay out of the spotlight, but this time she didn’t hold back her emotion and published the record in a romantic mood.

The actress Fernanda Souza lived moments of happiness that she made a point of sharing with her followers and fans on social networks, this Monday (12). Alongside her girlfriend Eduarda Porto, she appeared in a very exciting click during Rock in Rio, which took place this past weekend, and celebrated having enjoyed the festival.

Always discreet and reserved, the actress seeks to stay out of the spotlight, but this time she didn’t hold back her emotion and published the record on her official Instagram account. In an atmosphere of romance, the two appeared clinging. “It was too good, c*”, she said in the caption of the publication with a series of images and a video of the event. The post, of course, did not go unnoticed by followers.

Fans soon commented on the couple’s happiness. “What a dream,” said one. “What beautiful pictures,” said another. “I’m in love with them both,” wrote another. Some followers regretted not having “run into” the two during the festival. “I didn’t even find you,” one fan commented. “Do you swear you went two days?”, asked another internet user.

Also last weekend, Fernandinha and Eduarda appeared in a very special click alongside singer Thiaguinho, the actress’ ex-husband, and his girlfriend, Carol Peixinho. The ex-couple delighted fans by showing that the two are still friends. Fernanda Souza revealed her relationship in April this year and received the support of the singer, who made an emotional statement to her ex on social media.