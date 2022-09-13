Fernanda talks about friendship with Peixinho and Thiaguinho: ‘Purinho love’

Fernanda Souza, 38, spoke of her friendship with Carol Peixinho, current girlfriend of her ex-husband, Thiaguinho. The presenter and actress stated that she feels a “pure love” for her and for the singer.

The actress and presenter, who is currently dating Eduarda Porto, commented on a sequence of photos shared by the ex-BBB and ex-No Limite and Thiaguinho on Instagram.

“We don’t have anything for anyone together, the poet Thiaguinho would say, right, Liliu? Pure love!”, wrote Fernanda.

Earlier, Carol had already written a loving message about their relationship. “It couldn’t be different! The four of us are that! Just love!”, she told her.

In a video in which she appears hugging Carol, Fernanda declared herself to the couple. “Much love! Love, love, love! We love you,” she wrote.

In the publication image, the quartet appears smiling while posing for the photo. “A lesson in love! And I believe in love! I love us! And so be it forever”, wrote the artist in the caption of the post.

With the photo showing the union of the four, fans praised the affection. “Yeah, Thiago, you just surprise us. What a love lesson, what a life lesson”, highlighted one. “When you fraternally love a person who has already had a love relationship and manages to be friends, that’s maturity,” added another.

Fernanda and Thiaguinho were married for eight years and announced the separation in 2019. In February this year, the singer took over the relationship with the ex-BBB. In April, the actress and presenter took up the relationship with Eduarda by publishing the first photo with her on a social network.