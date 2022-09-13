Ferrari fans revolt against Verstappen

Credit: Verstappen (Photo: F1)

Max Verstappen’s victory this Sunday (11) in the Italian GP was ‘muffled’ by the boos chanted by the Ferrari fans against the driver. The Dutchman’s 31st career win was already expected, but ended up frustrating the Italian brand’s fans, who were anxiously waiting for a home win with Charles Leclerc racing at Monza.

In addition to the clear dissatisfaction of Ferrari fans with Verstappen’s performance, the boos were even clearer on the podium. George Russell and Leclerc, who took third and second place respectively, were widely applauded.

Ferrari defends Verstappen

On the other hand, the world champion was booed by Ferrari fans this Sunday (11). Upon learning of the episode, Ferrari came out in defense of the driver, pointing out that the boos were not only aimed at the Dutchman, but also the FIA.

However, there were several episodes with fans angry with the defeat of Ferrari. On the web, images appeared with speeches about the Dutch driver. During the Italian Grand Prix, images of ‘fans’ emerged forcing Verstappen fans to remove their Verstappen hats began circulating on the web.

During the race, there were also cheers from the audience. As seen in the video below, some fans took to offending Verstappen’s mother, hurling curses at her. During the podium ceremony, Verstappen was also widely booed. While there is a slight suggestion that this booing was directed towards the way the race ended, the moment was climactic in all directions.

Absolutely DISGUSTING behavior by the Tifosi this weekend;

– booing Max for no reason

– chanting “Verstappen’s mom is a wh*re”

– harassing Max fans

– singing over/booing the Dutch National Anthem (And yes there is video evidence of all of it) shameful @f1 to stay even — CultLH44 (@CultLh44) September 12, 2022

The absolute leader in the Formula 1 championship, Verstappen is comfortable this year, far ahead of Charles Leclerc, who is second on the grid. The advantage is such that he can win the championship in the next GP, which should take place in early October.