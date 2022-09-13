FGTS birthday loot scam; check out how it works

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

In recent days, the number of reports of scams involving the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), a modality offered by Caixa Econômica Federal, has grown.

The scam follows an already known recipe, where the criminal, with a name and CPF number, registers at Caixa with another phone number and email, opens a new account and manages to withdraw or make loans.

In this way, the scam is only identified when the person, who has not yet registered with Caixa, tries to access one of the applications provided by the institution and realizes that the CPF number is linked to an unknown email.

In this case, Caixa advises you to file a dispute request at one of the branches, with your CPF and photo ID.

only official channels

However, it is necessary to be careful with calls in which the scammer pretending to be a Caixa employee offers options related to the FGTS birthday withdrawal. Thus, to complete the alleged transaction, personal data are requested that will be used to enter the account and move the available amount.

Therefore, Caixa provides the following official channels:

FGTS app (available for Android and iOS);

Telephone 4004-0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800-104-0104 (other regions); and

agencies.

How to prevent scams, according to Caixa

Caixa does not call or send an email, SMS or WhatsApp requesting an update of registration data. If the customer receives messages of this type on behalf of Caixa, he must not respond. In addition, the complaint can be made by sending a message to [email protected] Check out some tips to protect yourself:

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

Only use the bank’s official channels to seek information and access services, never share personal data, login user and password;

Do not accept help from strangers, even within agencies. If you need assistance, you should always look for a properly identified Caixa employee;

Passwords and cards are personal and non-transferable. Therefore, bank passwords should not be available on cell phones or computers.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Antonio Salaverry / shutterstock.com