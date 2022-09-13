FGTS: future deposits can be used to buy affordable housing; see who is entitled and risks of the operation | Economy

As of February of the next year, workers will be able to use future deposits in the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) to purchase affordable housing.

Last Thursday (8), the Official Gazette published an ordinance that authorizes the use of these resources to pay installments of the Casa Verde e Amarela Program.

Although the authorization to start the modality is already valid, the measure will take time to reach the borrower because financial institutions have a period of 120 days to adapt to the new contracting rule.

The measure aims to spawn the stock of idle properties in Casa Verde and Amarela. Currently, about a third of financing is denied due to lack of income capacity. By including future FGTS deposits in the payment of installments, more families will be able to access the housing program.

Only families with a gross monthly income of up to BRL 4,400 will be able to use the mechanism.which can be used to purchase only one property per beneficiary.

In practice, the measure establishes a type of FGTS consignment. Instead of the money deposited monthly going to the worker’s account, it will be deducted to help pay the installments and reduce the debt balance of the popular property faster.

According to the Ministry of Regional Development, a borrower who earns R$ 2 thousand per month, for example, will be able to finance a property with a payment of R$ 440. Using the future FGTS, another R$ 160 will be incorporated, making the value of the installment rise to R$ 600 without the worker taking more money out of his own pocket.

This type of operation is not without risk. Instead of accumulating the balance in the FGTS and using the money to amortize or pay off the financing, as is currently the case, the employee will have the employer’s future deposits in the FGTS blocked.

If the worker loses his job, he will have the debt, which will be levied on higher value installments.. If you are unemployed for a long time, in addition to having the house taken, the borrower will be without the FGTS.