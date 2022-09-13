FIFA 23: teams with the most players in the top 23 overall | fifa

1 of 11 Mbappé appears on the FIFA 23 global cover — Photo: Disclosure Mbappé appears on the FIFA 23 global cover – Photo: Disclosure

Neymar in FIFA 22

The team with the most players of the FIFA 23 top 23 is Paris Saint-German. Mbappé, Messi, Neymar and Marquinhos make up the list of the best cards in the game, and give great status to the French team in FIFA 23.

Mbappe – 91 rating

– 91 rating Messi – 91 rating

– 91 rating Neymar – 89 rating

– 89 rating marquinhos – 88 rating

Benzema, Kroos, Real Madrid vs Celta

The reigning Champions League champion has three of the best players in FIFA 23. Benzema, with a 91 rating, is considered the best in the game by EA Sports, while Toni Kroos, with an 88 rating, is one of the best midfielders . Thibaut Courtois, with 90 rating, appears as the best goalkeeper.

Karim Benzema – 91 rating

– 91 rating Thibaut Courtois – 90 rating

– 90 rating Toni Kroos – 88 rating

Haaland De Bruyne Sevilla vs Manchester City

Manchester City is one of the teams with three of the best players in FIFA 23. Haaland and De Bruyne appear as some of the best options for attack in the game, while the Brazilian Ederson was placed as the third best goalkeeper in overall of the game.

Kevin De Bruyne – 91 rating

– 91 rating Ederson – 89 rating

– 89 rating Erling Haaland – 88 rating

Bayern Munich – 3 players

Neuer in FIFA 22

Bayern Munich is another team that has placed three players among the best in FIFA 23. Newcomer Mané and midfielder Kimmich are great options in the game, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer appears as the second best in the position.

Manuel Neuer – 90 rating

– 90 rating Sadio Mané – 89 rating

– 89 rating Joshua Kimmich – 89 rating

Alisson, Liverpool goalkeeper, makes a save in FIFA 22

Liverpool closes the team hall with three of the best players in FIFA 23. Salah and Van Dijk have been one of the best in the franchise for a long time, and this edition is no different, with 90 rating each. Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson completes the list, with an 89 rating.

Mohamed Salah – 90 rating

– 90 rating Virgil Van Dijk – 90 rating

– 90 rating Alisson – 89 rating

Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22

Manchester United managed to place two players among the best in FIFA 23. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the club, with a card with 90 overall. The Brazilian Casemiro, recently arrived in the English team, is the other representative.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 90 rating

– 90 rating casemiro – 89 rating

Tottenham Hotspur – 2 players

Son celebrates a goal at FIFA 22

Tottenham Hotspur opens the team hall with two players among the best in FIFA 23. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, both with an 89 rating, represent the London team on the list.

Harry Kane – 89 rating

– 89 rating Son Heung-min – 89 rating

Lewandowski makes the "3" after scoring a hat-trick in Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

Lewandowski is Barcelona’s sole representative in the FIFA 23 best players list, and he also holds one of the best cards in the game. With a rating of 91, the Polish is one of the best attacking options for the Spanish league.

Robert Lewandowski – 91 rating

Kanté in FIFA 22

Chelsea are one of two teams that have only one lone player on the FIFA 23 bests list. With an 89 rating, Kanté represents the Champions League champions 20/21 as one of the best midfielders in the game.

N’Golo Kante – 89 rating

Atletico Madrid – 1 player

Oblak in FIFA 22