Fighting fifth cancer, Susana Naspolini is hospitalized and asks for prayers: “I want to go home”

Susana Naspolini is hospitalized in the midst of cancer treatment and asks for the help of her followers with prayers on social media

On Monday night (12), Susana Naspolini took followers by surprise on social media by announcing that she has been hospitalized for six days.

In short, the journalist said that she had gone to the emergency room after developing an infection due to her low immunity. It was then that the doctors decided to leave her at the medical center, where she remains to this day.

“Friends, friends, it’s been six days in the hospital!!! I came to the emergency room and stayed! Low immunity + opportunistic infection = antibiotic in the vein!! And here I am!!!”, wrote Susana Naspolini. It was then that the veteran took the opportunity to ask her followers for prayers.

“Guess what I came to ask you: prayers, cheering and positive energy! I just want to go home! Hand in hand, huh?! I’m counting on you!!”added the communicator.

DAUGHTER HELP

In her fifth fight against cancer, this time located in the pelvis bone, the journalist Susana Naspolini had his head shaved after announcing that the hair loss was very intense.

So, the Globo contractor had the help of her daughter, the young Julia, to shave the brown strands. In an emotional video, the heiress appears cautiously running the machine over her mother’s head.

