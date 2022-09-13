Find out behind the scenes of Simone and Simaria’s reunion

Last Monday (12/9), Simaria had a party at her mansion to celebrate her son Pawell’s birthday. On the occasion, what many expected happened: the public reunion of the singer with her sister, Simone, who was present at the place. The LeoDias column discovered the backstage of that moment and tells you everything now.

According to sources present at the party, the atmosphere between the sisters was great. Although they decided to separate professionally, they showed that they know how to differentiate between career and personal relationship, appearing to have understood each other.

photo-Simone-Simaria Simone was present at the birthday of Pawell, son of SimariaManuela Scarpa/Brazil News photo-Simone-Simaria The whole family got together, including the singer’s mother.Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 photo-Simaria-children Simaria and the childrenManuela Scarpa/Brazil News photo-Simone-Simaria Simone, Simaria and their motherManuela Scarpa/Brazil News Metrópoles 2 partner advertising photo-Simone-Simaria Simone was present at the birthday of Pawell, son of SimariaManuela Scarpa/Brazil News 0

The family stayed together throughout the party, as well as the cousins, the sons of Simone and Simaria, who did not let go. This proximity also seems to have influenced a lot for the singers to resolve themselves. See some photos from the party in the gallery above.

