Find out what it is and know your rights

Did you know that there is a minimum payment for Brazilians? That is, a base value, which cannot undergo inferiorization changes? That is, there is a certain value, which cannot be denied in any way to any individual who receives an income. Therefore, it is the basic minimum for survival, considering the information provided.

This minimum payment refers to the amount an individual needs to survive, in a basic way. This is R$303.00. This amount is directly related to the Over-indebtedness Law, stipulated by the Federal Government. In this way, it is necessary what the consumer’s rights are, at the time of payment of a debt, for any institution.

Relation of the minimum payment with the Indebtedness Law

First of all, in order to understand what the minimum payment is about, it is necessary to specify the features of the Over-indebtedness Law. First, it is worth mentioning that the Law came into force last year. That is, in 2021. More specifically, during the month of July. Approved by the Federal Government, the objective is to find a new option for debts in arrears.

There are several Brazilians who have outstanding debts in their names. That is, the situation happens when an individual has not found the means to negotiate the debt. Therefore, the purpose of the Over-Indebtedness Law is to unite, at once, all creditors who have offered credit options to the consumer, but have not yet received payment.

Through this negotiation, the user who needs to solve their pending issues will be able to find the best financial solution, through a uniform payment method for all the companies in question. Thus, it is necessary to consider the value of your monthly income, to calculate the payment installments. It is precisely at this point, the presence of the minimum payment.

How the stipulated values ​​work

Well, first, you have to understand that the situation considers individuals who earn, on average, a minimum wage. That is, R$1,212.00, considering the current salary for this year 2022. The minimum payment is configured as an amount that cannot be “touched” by institutions where the consumer has pending issues. That is, it is an exclusive value for the individual’s survival.

This minimum payment concerns the calculation of about 75% of the citizen’s income, still considering the current minimum wage. This value must, necessarily, reach the consumer, so that he can access the minimum rights for survival, such as food and clothing. Therefore, the R$303.00 can never have another destination, other than the consumer’s bill.

The change is recent, and aims to establish an agreement between creditors and individuals, so that none of them is harmed. Before, companies could collect debt installments, considering the highest amount, equivalent to 30% of an individual’s income. In other words, about 70% would be “left over” for citizens to use as they wished, considering their survival.

In addition, the change aims to make debts closed as soon as possible, aiming at what is necessary for an individual to have access to basic survival items. The legal commitment of this income is precisely with the objective of solving, as quickly as possible, the financial pending issues. Finally, the rule takes effect this September, and covers only debts that have not yet been negotiated.

