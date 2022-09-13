Find out when the AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN falls; see if value was RELEASED today (13/09)

Many people signed up for the Brazil aid to obtain a new line of credit through the Aid Brazil loan.

However, it is necessary that the Ministry of citizenship carry out regulations so that the banks can start offering the service.

Anyone who hires the service will be able to use 40% of what you get as Brazil aid to pay the loan installments.

With the new readjustment of the minimum installment of the Brazil aidit will be allowed to use up to BRL 240, out of BRL 600, to be able to make these payments.

In order for the Auxílio Brasil loan to be released to the beneficiaries, the Ministry of Citizenship must implement regulations in the complementary rules of the service.

According to the current minister of citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, the rules will be announced in early September. However, he did not talk about a specific date.

without the regulation of the Ministry of Citizenshipbanks cannot offer payroll loans to the general public.

Some institutions, however, showed interest in offering the service. See below: