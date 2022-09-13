Find out which foot belongs to the pregnant woman in the 8 second challenge

Which of the women is pregnant? You should get the answer right in just 8 seconds and just looking at their feet. The challenge revealed few people who were able to find the solution in such a short time. Only those who have a really creative and prepared mind can meet the expectant mother at the test.

Which foot belongs to a pregnant woman in the challenge?

The rules for participating in the challenge are very simple:

1 – You should not look at the answer at the end of the text before finding a solution yourself;

2 – Remember that it will only take 8 seconds to solve the test;

3 – Do not look for the result on other websites or social networks.

Now that you know how it works, just open the image, start the stopwatch and start looking for the pregnant woman just by looking at the three women’s feet.

To solve the challenge, you need to be a person attentive to details and have a mind with enough creativity to visualize each situation. more than that, reasoning must be quickafter all it’s less than 8 seconds, as per the rules.

What is the result? Find out which feet belong to the pregnant woman

If you’re tired of looking at the drawing and you’re still not sure about the result, that’s fine. We’ll show you what the answer is and why later. If you guessed that the pregnant woman is wearing the high heels, you were wrong. Likewise, she is also not the woman who appears barefoot and with long toenails.

The correct answer for the challenge is to say that the pregnant woman is the only one who is wearing only socks. Take a good look at the pair of socks and notice that one of them was put on the wrong way. Soon, the woman had difficulties to wear them, after all she is pregnant and with the size of her belly increased.