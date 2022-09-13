Flamengo lights yellow light for injury to the pubis of Arrascaeta

The alert signal was turned on in Flamengo. The team’s star, Giorgian de Arrascaeta is not 100% physically, as he has been playing in pain. After complaining about a blow to the foot against Vélez, in Argentina, and citing limited movements, the Uruguayan now complains of discomfort in the pubis.

According to the reporter Diogo Dantas, from O Globo, the attacking midfielder has been doing exclusive physiotherapy sessions with one of the club’s professionals, in addition to pool work even when he is off. Of the last three Flamengo games, Arrascaeta played as a starter against Vélez at Maracanã, but came on only in the 18th minute of the second half against Goiás.

At the post-game press conference this Sunday, Flamengo’s coach did not deny that there is a problem with the number 14 shirt. Dorival Junior even revealed that the coaching staff is dosing the effort load to avoid a more serious injury.

Arrascaeta should be Flamengo’s starter against São Paulo

Despite the pain that has been bothering the player, Arrascaeta should start playing the decisive match this Wednesday (14), against São Paulo, at Maracanã. Flamengo has a two-goal advantage and needs to confirm their spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil.

After that, the Uruguayan’s presence in Flamengo’s matches should be less frequent. Rubro-Negro wants to ensure that Arrascaeta is close to 100% for the finals of the two cups, on October 12 and 19 (Copa do Brasil) and October 29 (Libertadores).

