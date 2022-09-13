Flávio Bolsonaro “discovers” that Globo hired Ipec research and becomes a joke on the networks

The “big” discovery generated several jokes on the networks.

247 – With a denouncing tone, Flávio Bolsonaro decided to go on his networks to say that the Ipec poll, which indicated Lula with 46% of voting intentions, was hired by Rede Globo.

The “big” discovery generated several jokes on the networks, check it out:

I heard this “hole” in JN itself, they said q ordered lol. — xico sá (@xicosa) September 13, 2022

I don’t know if you know, in fact I don’t even know why I’m wasting my time with you, but ALL surveys are ordered (and paid for by the orderer) by someone. Or are you going to say that the ones from Paraná are free? —Wagnon Messiah (@Wagnaofla10) September 13, 2022

I don’t have a home, Flavio. Give me some real estate business tips. — Vasilisa Petrovna (@maydaygileade) September 13, 2022

Jeez Flavinho, was it in cash? If it were, it wouldn’t be a problem, right? — health care doctor (@luizpaulor) September 13, 2022

But boy, when they announce the results, the station itself says who ordered it. That’s it for this one and all others. Don’t do gymnastics to belittle the survey numbers. Isn’t the effort/gymnastics of having to explain the cracks and hard money enough? — Márcio – NFT from Ratanabá (@origamer) September 13, 2022

