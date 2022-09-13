For the 11th week, gasoline drops another 2.5% and reaches R$ 5.04 at gas stations – News

Yadunandan Singh 13 seconds ago

O average price of gasoline in the country’s gas stations fell another 2.5% for the 11th consecutive week. The value went from R$ 5.17 to R$ 5.04, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels), carried out in the week of September 4 to 10 and released this Monday (12 ). The value is the lowest since February 2021.

But the biggest drop in the last week was that of ethanol, from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53 (4.8%). Diesel, on the other hand, registered a slight reduction of 0.2%, from R$6.90 to R$6.88.

The decline in gasoline is motivated by the exemption from the ICMS rate on gasoline and the reductions in value at refineries authorized by Petrobras. The fourth price cut in a month and a half in Goi on the 2nd of September, with a decrease of 7.08, after the readjustments carried out on the 20th (-4.9%) and 29 of July (-3.88%) and August 16 (-4.85%).


From the week of June 19 to 25, when the liter of fuel reached the record value of R$ 7.39, the price has already dropped 31.7%, being R$ 2.35 lower.

The lowest average price of gasoline recorded this week was in Passo Fundo (RS), R$ 4.33 a liter. The highest value was found in Tefé (AM), R$ 6.76 per liter.

The result of the fuel drop is already reflected in the economy: it provoked the biggest deflation since 1980 and should cause a new price decrease this September. In July, the reduction of 0.68% of the IPCA (National Index of Prices to the Extended Consumer) was guided, precisely, by the values ​​of fuels (-14.15%).

In August, the reduction in fuel prices (-10.82%) resulted in a deflation of 0.36%, the lowest change for the month since 1998 (-0.51%).

With the second consecutive deflation, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 8.73% in the last 12 months, a level below double digits for the first time since September last year. In the year, the index is up 4.39%.

According to data from the August inflation preview, the IPCA-15, fuels fell by 15.33%. Gasoline was 16.80% cheaper and was the main responsible for pulling the index down.


