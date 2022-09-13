Former BBB Laís Caldas resumes activities as a doctor in her hometown: “That’s where it all started”

The date chosen for the return to normality was a way of honoring his father on the day he would have turned 69.

Life returned to normal for doctor Laís Caldas after months of busy life with the commitments of an ex-BBB just out of confinement. This Monday (12), she used social media to announce her return to her hometown and the resumption of her activities as a dermatologist. The date chosen for the return to normality had already been decided by her, a way of honoring her father on the day he would turn 69.

The former BBB remembered her progenitor, Augusto Caldas, who died a month before her entry into the reality show. The place to resume her medical life was her hometown, where she practiced her profession for the first time. “My loves, intense day around here, that’s why I’m missing! I returned my calls. I waited a long time for this and I had to start over here in Crixás [em Goiás, sua cidade natal]which is where it all started!”wrote the former BBB in a post on his Twitter.

Still in an outburst on social media, the ex-sister spoke about her father: “And today I was even going to talk in the stories, but I don’t think I would be able to, I started over on the day my father would turn 69 and in his office! It was very special and sad at the same time, but I’m strong and I made it, I’m sure he is very happy and proud! I love you”she wrote on the microblog.

In the Stories of her official Instagram account, Gustavo Beats’ girlfriend revealed that she will also work in São Paulo, where she intends to settle permanently, and return to Crixás every two months to provide service in the city. Also in her Stories, the doctor shared the images of the first visits of this resumption.