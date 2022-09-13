Former Botafogo, Loco Abreu is honored on the Maracanã Walk of Fame | botafogo

Botafogo’s idol, Loco Abreu received homage on the Maracanã Walk of Fame this Monday (12). After leaving his mark on the mold that will be immortalized in the stadium, the former striker thanked him with emotion:

1 of 4 Loco Abreu on the Maracanã Walk of Fame — Photo: Nathalia Movilla/ge Loco Abreu on the Maracanã Walk of Fame — Photo: Nathalia Movilla/ge

– Thank you for being here accompanying me on this special day. Being here at Maracanã, for us, from Uruguay, Botafogo, to kill that fast. Kill that fast in 2010, keep Botafogo as the only tetra in Rio. There’s a lot of beautiful things. And I can participate in this story, because I know that there are many more players who have to be here. There’s an ace of the ball who deserves much more – said Loco.

Loco Abreu puts his feet on the Maracanã Walk of Fame and talks about a possible return to Botafogo

– I’m putting my feet up, but there’s this whole gang behind that helped us. Excuse the carioca slang, but I wouldn’t do f***ing on my own,” she continued.

+ Botafogo starts sequence that took him to Z-4 in the first turn

Before the idol, the ceremony had a speech by Durcésio Mello, current alvinegro president. Soon after, a video showed photos and shots of the former striker.

2 of 4 Durcésio Melo, president of Botafogo, at a ceremony honoring Loco Abreu — Photo: Nathalia Movilla/ge Durcésio Melo, president of Botafogo, at a ceremony honoring Loco Abreu — Photo: Nathalia Movilla/ge

– I’m very happy that Maracanã pays this very fair tribute to our great idol Loco Abreu – began Durcésio.

+ Botafogo opens ticket sales for game with Coritiba

Loco Abreu was Botafogo’s striker in winning the 2010 Carioca Championship over Flamengo. The Uruguayan was marked in recent alvinegra history by the cavadinha in the final of that tournament. In all, he scored 63 goals in 107 games for Botafogo.

Baú do Esporte: Botafogo wins the 2010 Carioca with a special touch from Loco Abreu

+ Read more news from Botafogo

Among the more than 100 honored athletes, few are foreigners. Loco will be the second Uruguayan to have his feet immortalized in the most important stadium in Brazil. The other was also a forward: Ghiggia, executioner of the Brazilian team in the 1950 World Cup.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧

Watch: all about Botafogo on ge, on Globo and on sportv