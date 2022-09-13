Former Secretary of Health signs agreement with MP-SC after cutting the SUS queue and pays fine in Brusque

The former secretary of Health of Brusque, Humberto Fornari, signed an agreement with the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MP-SC) to close an investigation in which he was being investigated on suspicion of administrative impropriety.

According to the agreement, to which the Municipality had access, Fornari cut the SUS queue, as Secretary of Health, and scheduled procedures, such as exams and medical consultations, for the benefit of people who were related to him, political agents and commissioned servants. or effective or who have already held these positions.

The document is from 2021 and points out that Humberto promoted the request for authorization of medical exams and consultations between 2017 and 2018, according to the Public Ministry.

According to the agreement, he marked the attendances in disagreement with the regular protocol used in the National Regulatory System (Sisreg).

However, according to the MP-SC, Humberto expressed interest in resolving the case through consensual means. Thus, it was called Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement, which achieves the purposes of applying the Administrative Improbity Law.

Traffic ticket

Therefore, the former secretary was penalized with a fine of R$ 26,800, which corresponds to twice the amount of his remuneration on the dates of the two events. This amount was paid in 12 installments, between May 2021 and April 2022.

The amount paid must be allocated to the Fund for the Reconstitution of Injured Assets (FRBL) of Santa Catarina. If Fornari did not pay the fines, the MP-SC would proceed with the civil investigation and the filing of the administrative improbity action.

The report contacted Humberto Fornari, who is the current director-president of the Brusquense Social Security Institute (Ibprev). However, the former secretary declined to comment on the matter.

