Gabriel Monteiro announces his father’s candidacy for federal deputy

Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil – 08.18.2022 Former Rio de Janeiro councilor Gabriel Monteiro

Gabriel Monteiro

(PL), a former councilor whose mandate was revoked by the Rio de Janeiro City Council, announced this Monday (12) the candidacy of his dad

as his replacement to compete for the office

of federal deputy.

In an announcement made on his official Instagram account, the former police officer and youtuber said that Roberto Monteiro will continue his legacy as “the greatest inspector in the history of politics”.

“Today, I have two choices here, I become the federal deputy, appealing, the most voted in the state, or without privileged forum, with nothing, I demonstrate in the common justice that I am persecuted, I am innocent, and thus I give another person the opportunity to continue my work until I get back”, said Monteiro.

He had until today to announce the replacement of his candidacy

to the elections

October of this year, deadline established by the Electoral Court for carrying out the exchanges.

Withdrawal of candidacy

The impeached councilor delivered to the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ), this Saturday (10), the resignation of his candidacy for federal deputy. In the document, Monteiro alleges “personal reasons” for giving up running for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

The youtuber was impeached in an August 18 session of the Rio City Council for breach of parliamentary decorum because of accusations of rape, sexual harassment and forged videos for the internet.

The decision to terminate the mandate was made by the score of 48 votes in favor and 2 against. He was one of PL’s bets as a legend handler. The party is the same as that of President Jair Bolsonaro and the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro.

In addition to Gabriel, now a former councilor, only councilman Chagas Bola (União Brasil) voted against his impeachment. Bola was an alternate for the PSL in the last election and took over in April in place of former councilor Rogério Amorim (PSL-RJ) – licensed at the State Secretariat for Consumer Protection. Bola is a personal friend of Monteiro.

Application registration rejected





The Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) rejected the registration of Gabriel Monteiro’s candidacy for this year’s election.

The judges of the TRE approved the decision by six votes to one, and Early relief was also granted for the request of the Electoral Public Ministry for the candidate to return the donations he received for the campaign.

Rapporteur Luiz Paulo Araújo argued that the impeachment approved by the Rio de Janeiro City Council leaves Monteiro ineligible for a period of eight years.

